Instant Reaction as Matteo Guendouzi (Once Again) Omitted Arsenal's Matchday Squad

Matteo Guendouzi has, yet again, been left entirely out of Arsenal's 20-man squad for Wednesday's clash with Norwich, as Mikel Arteta stands firm on his seemingly dim view of the Frenchman.





After getting involved in an altercation with Neal Maupay during a recent defeat to Brighton - where he was accused of making jibes about the difference in salaries between the sides - Arteta acted accordingly by removing him from the squad to face Southampton.





? Four changes from Sheffield...



➡️ Bellerin, Ceballos, Nelson, Aubameyang

⬅️ Maitland-Niles, Willock, Pepe, Saka#ARSNOR — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 1, 2020

Citing 'squad management' for his omission, it was the same state of affairs for Guendouzi for the FA Cup victory over Sheffield United and now also the midweek Premier League clash with Norwich at the Emirates Stadium.





Taking on the division's bottom side, an opportunity for the frilly-haired midfielder to stake a claim in a match that's - on paper - favourable for the club has now passed him by.





Whatever is going on behind the scenes clearly hasn't improved, with Arteta stating that 'the situation hasn't changed' in regards to Guendouzi, and that it was 'the same as last week'. Hardly reassuring for the Frenchman's future.





Talk over the midfielder's future has dominated the Arsenal-related headlines of late, ranging from the club losing hope in him to them opting to stand by his side.





Mikel Arteta has left Matteo Guendouzi out of his squad for the third match running

Guendouzi was a near ever-present in his debut campaign with the Gunners under former boss Unai Emery, featuring 48 times across all competitions and netting the solitary goal.





Throughout that time there have been criticisms over his attitude and perceived petulance, with the fanbase somewhat torn over whether to cash in on the 21-year-old or stick with him.





Anyway, as is the case with all Arsenal lineups these days, Twitter responded in its usual, comic fashion to Guendouzi's no show.





