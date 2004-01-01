Inter CEO Reveals Christian Eriksen Can Leave in January

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that midfielder Christian Eriksen is on the transfer list and is expected to depart the club in January.

Eriksen moved from Tottenham to the San Siro in a £17m deal January 2019, but has failed to replicate the form that saw him regarded as one of the most accomplished midfielders in the Premier League during his time in north London.

Eriksen has been used sparingly by Inter this season | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

He has only featured eight times in Serie A this season - starting just four of those outings - and is yet to register a goal or an assist.

The Dane has been linked with a return to the Premier League as his game time has diminished - and CEO Marotta has revealed that he is free to depart during the January transfer window.

"Yes, I can confirm that Christian Eriksen is on the transfer list," Marotta told Sky Sport [via Fabrizio Romano]. "He's going to leave in January. He's not functional to our plans and he had difficulty here at Inter. I think it's right that Christian goes away to find more space.

"He’s not fitting in, it’s an objective fact, it would be right to give him more playing time at another club.”

Eriksen has been linked with a return to the Premier League | Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Eriksen had been linked with a return to the Premier League prior to Marotta's announcement, with Arsenal reportedly being offered the 28-year-old at a cut price deal - for as little as £12m.

The Gunners, in addition to Manchester United, are said to have already 'tentatively' made contact with Inter regarding a potential move for the midfielder. Arsenal were reported as the most likely destination, with a potential Granit Xhaka swap deal also mentioned.

How a move to the rivals of his former employees would sit with Eriksen remains to be seen. The Inter man spent seven years with Tottenham, establishing himself as a firm fan favourite during his time in north London.