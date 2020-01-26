Inter Draw Up 4-Man Shortlist of Potential Replacements for Lautaro Martínez

​Inter have drawn up a shortlist of four players who could replace striker Lautaro Martínez if he leaves for Barcelona in the summer - with Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both understood to be on the list.

Barcelona are on the lookout for a new striker this summer, and Martínez has often been suggested as a potential option, with La Blaugrana tipped to launch a summer move which could be worth well over €100m.

He is understood to have a release clause of €111m which will be active for only two weeks this summer, so ​Inter may be powerless to stop him leaving. If that does happen, then Tuttosport (via ​Sport Witness) claim that Inter will look to make a blockbuster signing of their own.

Inter, who would have plenty of money to spend if Martínez does leave, are thought to be considering moving for either ​Martial or ​Aubameyang, but that's only if they cannot secure the signature of ​Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann, who is named as their 'dream signing'.

It is suggested that Inter will look to include Griezmann in any deal for Martínez, although whether Barcelona would agree to that is uncertain.

Quique Setién's side aren't exactly blessed with many strikers at the minute, which is why they want to sign Martínez in the first place. Having said that, they did manage to add Middlesbrough reject Martin Braithwaite recently, so everything is perfect, right?

RB Leipzig's Timo Werner is also in Inter's sights, but intense competition from both ​Liverpool and Chelsea could force I Nerazzurri to push for moves for either Martial or Aubameyang.

Out of those two, you get the feeling that Aubameyang would be the easiest signing. He will be out of contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of next season, so ​Arsenal may be forced to sell him next summer to avoid losing him for free.

Martial, meanwhile, is tied to ​United until 2024, with the Red Devils also holding the option to extend his contract by a further year, so United would almost certainly demand an enormous figure to part ways with him at this point in their rebuild.

Right now, Inter are considering free transfers for Chelsea's Olivier Giroud and ​Napoli's Dries Mertens to add to their options in attack, but they are prepared to splash the cash if they find themselves needing to replace Martínez.

