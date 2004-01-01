Inter Eye Up Move for Arsenal Full-Back Héctor Bellerín

Inter are interested in bringing Arsenal defender Héctor Bellerín to Italy, and are ready to launch a move to sign him at the end of the season.





The 25-year-old has only made eight league appearances this campaign, with his game time significantly reduced due to a string of injuries. Although his contract at the Emirates runs until 2023, he has attracted foreign interest ahead of the transfer window.





Arsenal FC's Bellerín.

The Mirror report that Inter have identified Bellerín as a transfer target to improve their defence ahead of the new season. They are keen to sign the Spaniard and bring him to San Siro in a deal set to cost around £27m.





Bellerín joined Arsenal as a youth player in 2011, having spent eight years in Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy. He has been a part of the Gunners’ first team since 2013, only spending time away during a short-term loan with then-Championship club Watford.





The Spanish defender has made 195 appearances for Arsenal, helping them to two FA Cups and two Community Shields. However, he has only mustered 16 appearances in all competitions this season, kept out of the side through cruciate ligament and hamstring injuries.





Chelsea FC's Olivier Giroud.

Inter manager Antonio Conte is also interested in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, who could be leaving west London. Conte was responsible for signing the Frenchman for the Blues in January 2018, and is looking at the option of reuniting with him in Milan.





Giroud signed a one-year contract extension at Chelsea last month, after his deal was set to expire this summer. However, the potential arrival of Bundesliga stars Timo Werner and Kai Havertz could threaten the 33-year-old’s place in Frank Lampard’s squad, and force him out of Stamford Bridge.





Inter's Antonio Conte on the touchline.

Inter are looking to strengthen their squad for the new season, with Conte once again looking in the direction of the Premier League. Since his arrival at San Siro, the Nerazzurri have signed Romelu Lukaku, Christian Eriksen, Alexis Sánchez, Victor Moses and Ashley Young, all from the English top flight.





Conte’s men sit third in Serie A, nine points off Scudetto leaders Juventus. Inter are preparing for their first game in three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, when they host relegation battlers Sampdoria at San Siro on 21 June.





