Inter Join Thomas Partey Race as Atlético Madrid Contract Talks Continue

Inter have expressed an interest in signing Atlético Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, who is yet to ink fresh terms at the Wanda Metropolitano.
The 26-year-old's current deal still has three years left to run, but the problem is that the release clause in that contract sits at a concerningly affordable €50m (around £44m).
In a pre-coronavirus world, there were plenty of sides who were thought to be keen to spend that money to lure Partey away from the club. Manchester United and Arsenal have both been linked with the Ghanaian, but Mundo Deportivo note that Inter and Roma have both joined the race.
In fact, Inter are said to have been seriously considering a move for Partey a few years ago, only to decide against paying his release clause. However, in 2020, €50m for a top midfielder is more than reasonable.
That's why Atlético are looking to tie him down to a new contract. He's still a core part of Diego Simeone's side, starting every league game for which he was not suspended, and club officials don't want to see him leave for a (relatively) low fee like €50m.
Fortunately, Partey's intention is to remain with Atlético. He has made no secret of his desire to snub any interest in him and wants to agree on a new contract as soon as possible, but he did hint to Onda Madrid that such an agreement may not be possible.
"My agent is talking to [Atlético]," he said.
"Like all the youth players developed here, all who played in the academy want to be here and they know what this club is about.
"
Source : 90min