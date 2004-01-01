Inter lining up Arsenal's Hector Bellerin as Achraf Hakimi replacement

Inter are lining up a summer move for Arsenal star Hector Bellerin as they look to replace full-back Achraf Hakimi, who is set to join Paris Saint-Germain in the coming days.

I Nerazzurri ended their 11-year drought without a Serie A title last season, but the owners are now making major cut-backs ahead of the new season, and must sell at least one major star to generate some cash.

Hakimi appears to be the man leaving San Siro this summer, with PSG primed to complete a deal worth around €65m, meaning new coach Simone Inzaghi will be short in the right wing-back position.

And Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Inter have turned their attention to Arsenal defender Bellerin as Hakimi's replacement, with the Gunners open to selling the Spaniard in the current transfer window.

The north London giants are keen to offload some stars of their own this summer, and Bellerin could be one of these casualties, having lost his place in the side towards the end of last season. The Gunners see his sale as a chance to replenish their own transfer kitty, but Inter's financial difficulties could prove to be a stumbling block.

I Nerazzurri want to sign Bellerin on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, and they have already begun talks with the Premier League club. Chelsea outcast Davide Zappacosta remains an alternative to the 26-year-old should Inter fail to reach an agreement with Arsenal.

Bellerin could leave Arsenal this summer | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Bellerin started his career at FC Barcelona, before joining the Gunners in 2011. He has spent the past decade at the Emirates Stadium, and his performances have seen him recognised on the international scene, when he made his debut for Spain in 2016.

He has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta however, and he could be sold as part of a squad rebuild. 90min previously reported Arsenal could spend up to £250m in the coming window.