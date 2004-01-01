Inter Looking to Swap Christian Eriksen for Arsenal's Granit Xhaka

Inter are set to part ways with Christian Eriksen in January, with the Dane reportedly been offered to Arsenal in a swap deal which includes Granit Xhaka.

Eriksen has produced few moments of magic since his £17m move to the Nerazzurri at the start of the year and is yet to convince manager Antonio Conte at San Siro.

Antonio Conte has often favoured Nicolo Barella (R) over Eriksen in the advanced midfield role this term | Suhaimi Abdullah/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

The former Tottenham man has fallen behind star midfielder Nicolo Barella in the Italian boss' pecking order and is yet to notch a single goal contribution in five Serie A games this term.

It's understood Conte is keen to move on from Eriksen in the winter in favour of a more physical midfield option.

Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia) reports that despite his indifferent form during his time at Inter, Eriksen is poised to have plenty of suitors should he move on in January, and Arsenal are one of them.

The 28-year-old, of course, spent five-and-a-half years at north London rivals Spurs before making the switch to Italy earlier this year.

Eriksen matched-up with Granit Xhaka on several occasions during his time at Spurs | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Nevertheless, the Nerazzurri may look to include midfielder Xhaka - who fits Conte's desired midfield profile - in a potential swap deal which would see Eriksen arrive at the Emirates.

After enjoying a resurgence following the arrival of Mikel Arteta last December, the Swiss international's playing time is set to be reduced this term following the arrival of Thomas Partey.

However, the source also claims that Inter could try and negotiate an Eriksen swap deal with several other Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea

N'Golo Kante was wanted by Conte in the summer but Chelsea refused to sell | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

N'Golo Kante emerged as a top target for Inter in the summer but the Blues refused to sell their World Cup winner. Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele was also linked with a move before Daniel Levy convinced the maverick Frenchman to stay in north London.

Nevertheless, it's pretty clear that Conte is keen to see the back of Eriksen in the next transfer window, with his desired midfield profile well-documented too.