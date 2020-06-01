Inter Make Alexandre Lacazette Priority Target to Replace Barcelona Bound Lautaro Martinez

Inter have made Alexandre Lacazette their top target in the likely event of Lautaro Martinez departing the club for Barcelona.





Martinez has struck up a prolific strike partnership with Romelu Lukaku this season. The pair have notched a combined 29 goals in Serie A and the Argentine's impressive form has caught the attention of a number of top European clubs, most notably Barcelona - who are favourites to seal a big-money move this summer.





There've been rumours and rumblings that Arsenal duo David Luiz and Alexandre Lacazette may be heading out. We've got the whole lowdown here. ? — 90min (@90min_Football) May 31, 2020

While Inter remain in talks to extend the 22-year-old's stay at San Siro, a source told 90min last month that Barça were confident of getting their man and had already turned their attentions to selling players in order to finance the deal.





The process of finding his successor is already well underway and according to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal star Lacazette is their 'first option'.





The Frenchman is not overly enamoured by the prospect of moving to Italy but with the Gunners needing to sell to fund any incoming transfers this summer, the club may try to move the deal along. They are clearly open to the forward departing, having previously included him as makeweight in their attempts to bring Thomas Lemar to the club in January.





Alexandre Lacazette in action against West Ham.

This season, Lacazette's has endured his least impressive spell of form at the Emirates Stadium since arriving in north London back in 2017. He has managed just nine goals and contributed three assists in 26 appearances.





Inter had previously been monitoring Edinson Cavani, though a deal seems unlikely to be agreed due to the Uruguayan's reluctance to take a pay cut of his whopping £170,000-per-week wages.





In fact, the possibility of Cavani's and another target Timo Werner signing was explicitly ruled out by the club's sporting director Piero Ausilio last month - in news that boosts Liverpool's chances of signing the German hotshot.



