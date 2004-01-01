Inter set to follow AC Milan's lead and withdraw from Super League

Italian giants Inter are to withdraw from the collapsing Super League, following in the footsteps of the six Premier League sides and rivals AC Milan - who have all stepped away from the controversial project.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur joined six other European heavyweights in becoming the founding members of the breakaway Super League, but worldwide condemnation from supporters, players and those working in the game has caused an abrupt u-turn.

Inter look set to back down from this proposal | Visionhaus/Getty Images

They all officially withdrew from the competition on Tuesday night, as did AC Milan. Now, the BBC'sSimon Stone reports that Inter will be the next side to withdraw, further denting Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's hopes of 'saving football'.

The Super League was designed as a semi-privatised competition to allow 15 'founding' members to compete against each other every year, without the pressures of qualification like the current Champions League format.

This new tournament would allow Europe's biggest teams to avoid the risk of missing out on precious income, accruing even more money than they now receive from the current European competitions.

Its closed-shop approach sparked scenes of anger and disbelief around the world, and a particularly severe reaction in England has resulted in all six of the Premier League competitors rethinking their participation.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seen his plans go up in smoke | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The reaction in Italy has been considerably more mixed than in England, and the clubs have not been so quick to backtrack on their original plans. However, the Premier League sides' decision to retreat has caused Inter to consider their own position, as the glamour and allure of the Super League continues to wane.

I Nerazzurri will be aware that a major chunk of the attraction to the league stemmed from the appearance of the six Premier League sides, and without them, the viewership and subsequent sponsorship deals are seriously in danger.

Juventus are the other leading Italian team to have announced their participation in the Super League, and they remain committed despite AC Milan's withdrawal.