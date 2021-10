Jack Wilshere admits Inter Miami move would be 'nice' & hints at future in MLS

Jack Wilshere has hinted at a possible future in Major League Soccer, saying a move to Inter Miami would be "nice".

Initially regarded as one of the most promising players of his generation, Wilshere's career has been decimated by a series of unfortunate injuries.

Now 29, the midfielder is currently training back at boyhood club Arsenal to maintain fitness after his latest spell with Bournemouth came to an end at the conclusion of the 2020/21 season. He's also been helping train the club's academy teams.

Speaking with former England striker Darren Bent on talkSPORT, Wilshere admitted he'd like to try playing abroad, while also suggesting his desire to try MLS.

“I’d like to go abroad actually,” he said. “Obviously I would like to play in the Premier League as well. But I would also like to play abroad.”

Wilshere added: “I’m training with Arsenal ‘til the end of January, the MLS start their pre-season in January."

Asked by Bent if a move to David Beckham's Inter Miami would be something he's interested in, Wilshere replied: “Oh that would be nice," before asking Bent to put the feelers out to his former England teammate.

He continued: “You must know Becks? You played with him! Give him a call. Any chance, 10%?”

Inter Miami boss Phil Neville is set to reshuffle his squad this off-season, with the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi possibly leaving the club after underperforming. On a technical level, Wilshere would be a fine addition to MLS with his passing and vision arguably still good enough to cut it in the Premier League.

But physically, MLS is a league unlike most. A number of teams play intense, pressing styles with games often breaking out into entertaining, end-to-end shootouts.

What's more, the travel demands in North America are huge. For example, if he were to join Miami, away days at the likes of CF Montreal and New England Revolution require journies in excess of 1,500 miles - and that's just against teams within their own conference.

Wilshere would have to manage serious physical loads in order to compete in the hectic schedule - something his body has not been cut out for in the past.

