Jack Wilshere admits Inter Miami move would be 'nice' & hints at future in MLS

Jack Wilshere has hinted at a possible future in Major League Soccer, saying a move to Inter Miami would be "nice".

Initially regarded as one of the most promising players of his generation, Wilshere's career has been decimated by a series of unfortunate injuries.

Now 29, the midfielder is currently training back at boyhood club Arsenal to maintain fitness after his latest spell with Bournemouth came to an end at the conclusion of the 2020/21 season. He's also been helping train the club's academy teams.

Speaking with former England striker Darren Bent on talkSPORT, Wilshere admitted he'd like to try playing abroad, while also suggesting his desire to try MLS.

“I’d like to go abroad actually,” he said. “Obviously I would like to play in the Premier League as well. But I would also like to play abroad.”

Wilshere added: “I’m training with Arsenal ‘til the end of January, the MLS start their pre-season in January."

Asked by Bent if a move to David Beckham's Inter Miami would be something he's interested in, Wilshere replied: “Oh that would be nice," before asking Bent to put the feelers out to his former England teammate.

He continued: “You must know Becks? You played with him! Give him a call. Any chance, 10%?”