Jack Wilshere to reach out to Arsenal after Mikel Arteta offer

Jack Wilshere has confessed that he is keen to take Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta up on his offer of a place to train while he tries to get his career back on track.

Now 29, Wilshere has been without a club since leaving Bournemouth in the summer and he has spoken publicly about his struggles in finding a new home.

He has recently been training with Italian side Como in an attempt to preserve his fitness, and Wilshere's story has made it to Arteta, who admitted that he would not hesitate to allow his former teamwmate to train at the club's training ground.

"He is someone that I know who I shared the dressing room with, someone who is so loved around the club with every person here and our doors are always open," Arteta said recently.

In response to that, Wilshere confessed that he would be keen to train with the Gunners again and admitted that he will reach out to Arteta in the coming days to discuss the situation.

"To hear the manager - who I played with, who I had a good relationship with, I really enjoyed playing with him, sharing the dressing room with him - to hear him come out and say the door is always open is nice," Wilshere told Sky Sports News.

"It can only help me. Being around good players, training with world-class players and as well just being in a team environment is something I'm interested in.

"I'm sure that I'll have a conversation with someone at the club over the next couple of days."

Wilshere has been linked with clubs all across Europe since his release from Bournemouth. On top of training with Como, the Englishman has also been linked with the likes of Derby County, Greek side PAOK and Anorthosis Famagusta of Cyprus.