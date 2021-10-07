Jack Wilshire training with Arsenal in search for next club

Jack Wilshere is back training with Arsenal in an attempt to build up his fitness and find a new club, while also working on his coaching badges.

The 29-year-old has been without a club since leaving Bournemouth this summer and recently admitted he would love the chance to train with his boyhood side to try and get his career back on track.

After talks with manager Mikel Arteta, Wilshere is back at Arsenal and working towards the next step of his career, which could be as a player or even as a coach.

"What you should believe is that we want to help Jack prepare for his next stage, physically, mentally," Arteta told the club's official website. "He wants to do his coaching badges again and we are prepared to fulfil all the needs that he wants. That is basically the idea and it is no further than that.

"I am very happy to have him back. We had a conversation with Jack and understand the needs that he has, the period that he is going through and I think everyone at the club agreed it was the right moment to help him.

"We sat down with him and we listened to what he wanted to do and what stage he is and we are prepared to do anything we can to help him.

"He is going to be training sometimes with us, he is going to be around the place, he is going to be continuing his coaching badges that he is very interested in, try to get him fit, try to get his experiences across to our players, our young players, our academy and I think it is great influence to have around."

Arteta also confessed that he believes the deal will benefit Arsenal's youngsters, who can learn from Wilshere's experiences at the club.

"[For a young player] it is about making it here, beginning to establish yourself and then taking it to the next level for many years and that is very complicated and I think Jack has a great experience to share and talk about what he has been through in his career," he continued.

"[We hope] that physically he can keep himself fit, because obviously we know the issues that injuries have caused him in his career. The other one is that he feels love for the club, that he feels attached and with the same regard that we have for him.

Hey, @JackWilshere ?❤️



We're helping Jack prepare and train for his next step, while he continues to do his coaching badges pic.twitter.com/KI41WlTNdx — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 7, 2021

"When you have been away for many years, maybe you can lose that sense or can question yourself but there is no question: we all love him, we're happy to have him around and he is a big part of our history."