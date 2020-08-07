James Rodriguez 'Will Not Play' for Real Madrid Again - Arsenal Interest Remains

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will not consider James Rodriguez for any future games, effectively ending his career in the Spanish capital.

The Colombian midfielder is keen to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer after a turbulent few years, and recently asked his French manager not to consider him for selection.

Los Blancos have a Champions League campaign still to finish - with a second leg tie against Manchester City in the round of 16 imminent - but Rodriguez is not part of Real's squad, alongside fellow outcast Gareth Bale.

The Colombian is keen to move onto pastures new and AS say that Zidane has decided against using Rodriguez in the future, even though he has one year remaining on his contract.

PSG, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal are thought to be interested in signing Rodriguez - who is involved with super agent Jorge Mendes - with the latter of the trio considered the frontrunners for his signature.

His astronomical wages may prove a stumbling block for the FA Cup winners though and it's unlikely the Gunners will want to take on another high earner - particularly as they still have £350,000 per week Mesut Ozil sapping the club's wage bill.

Rodriguez has been on the fringes at Real for a few years, and previously spent two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich. He enjoyed great success with the Bavarian giants, but they opted against making his move to Germany permanent - instead choosing to pursue other options.

29-year-old Rodriguez has played just 85 times for Real Madrid in the six years he's been at the club - a move that came about after a number of inspiring performances for Colombia at the 2014 World Cup. In that tournament, he won the Golden Boot - and his 29 goals in the Spanish capital prove he still has his eye for goal.

But he's been unable to win over the club's hierarchy, and has been looking to engineer a move away from the club for some time. Rivals Atletico Madrid have also been tipped to make a move, but a bid has thus far failed to materialise.