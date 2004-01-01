Jerome Boateng to Leave Bayern Munich in Summer With Arsenal, Chelsea & Spurs Linked

Jerome Boateng is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season with the Bavarian giants not willing to offer the 32-year-old a contract extension.

The German defender was a key part of Hansi Flick's treble winners last term and has continued to be a regular at the heart of defence this season.

Boateng, however, was linked with a switch away from the Allianz Arena in the summer as he headed into the final year of his Bayern contract but a transfer failed to materialise.

Boateng is a two-time winner of the Champions League | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Now, Bild's Christian Falk reports that Die Roten won't extend Boateng's deal beyond next summer, meaning he'll be free to leave Bavaria at the end of the season and even discuss a pre-contract agreement with foreign sides as early as January.

A triumvirate of London club's; Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham, meanwhile, have been touted as possible destinations for the 32-year-old.

Bild had previously noted the interest of both the Gunners and Spurs regarding Boateng, suggesting that the north London rivals were 'watching the development' of a potential move.

Jose Mourinho is said to have earmarked the Germany international as an ideal signing despite the distinct recent improvements in his Spurs backline.

The Lilywhites were keen on Inter's Milan Skriniar in the summer but were put off by the Nerazzurri's asking price. Boateng may well be viewed as a cheaper but qualitatively equal option.

David Alaba is also set to walk on a free next summer | Pool/Getty Images

As for Bayern, it seems like they'll lose both the two centre-back who started the Champions League final in August, with David Alaba also seemingly poised to leave the club at the end of the season.

They are well-stocked at centre-back, however, and will rely on the likes of Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, talented youngster Tanguy Kouassi and even Benjamin Pavard should they not re-invest next summer.

RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano has been heavily linked with a switch to Bavaria and could be the long-term replacement for Boateng, who's collected 16 major honours in nine years at Bayern.