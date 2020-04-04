Jesse Lingard's Stance on Arsenal Move Revealed as Gunners Search for Dani Ceballos Replacement

​Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is believed to be eager to reject interest from Arsenal to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford.

The Englishman has fallen out of favour under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He was dropped from the matchday squad for four of United's last eight league games and only managed two brief substitute appearances during that time.

Given he is no longer a regular part of the team, rumours of a potential exit have emerged. ​Arsenal are one of the teams who have been touted as potential suitors, but ​Metro believe that ​Lingard is not interested in the Gunners whatsoever.

Despite Lingard's decision to join up with United's arch nemesis, super agent Mino Raiola, it is believed that his focus is on proving himself at Old Trafford and he will not allow himself to be forced out of the club.

The 27-year-old, who has managed just two goals and two assists in 35 appearances this season, still has one more year remaining on his contract, and United do have the option to extend that by a further year as well.

It's a difficult time right now but we can still make a difference. #FootballUnited is helping to raise funds for the @NatEmergTrust. Let's unite & support our local charities & communities. Visit https://t.co/71z9uESU6d to learn more. pic.twitter.com/E0ujl5qx7g — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) March 26, 2020

​The Athletic had tipped Arsenal to move for Lingard if they fail to land Dani Ceballos for another season. The Spaniard is expected to leave once his loan expires, so finding a new midfielder is high on Mikel Arteta's agenda.

Espanyol's Marc Roca has been suggested, with talks ​believed to already be underway, but Roca is unlikely to be a direct replacement for Ceballos. He's more of a defensive midfielder and does not bring the kind of creativity which Arsenal are looking for.

That's where a move for Lingard came in. If you can ignore his disappointing stats, the Englishman does at least know how to operate in the final third and can pick a pass where needed, but it doesn't look like this one will be happening just yet.

Real Betis' Nabil Fekir has emerged as a potential alternative alongside Feyenoord's Orkun Kökçü, so there are still plenty of avenues for Arsenal to explore.

