Jill Roord leaves Arsenal to join Wolfsburg

Arsenal midfielder Jill Roord will leave the Gunners for an undisclosed transfer fee this summer after agreeing a long-term contract with Frauen Bundesliga giants Wolfsburg.

Roord has agreed a three-year deal with Wolfsburg that will run until the summer of 2024, with the move marking a return to Germany for her after a previous spell with Bayern Munich.

Roord will wear the number 14 shirt for Wolfsburg and has called it ‘exactly the right step’ to continue her personal development in the game.

Wolfsburg sporting director Ralf Kellermann has also confirmed that the two-time former Champions League winners have had their eye on Roord for a ‘long time’.

An Arsenal statement wished the Netherlands international all the best for the future. Meanwhile, Tom Garry of the Daily Telegraph has reported that the Gunners are already closing in on the signing of Aston Villa and Japan attacking midfielder Mana Iwabuchi.

Roord agreed to join Arsenal from Bayern in May 2019, shortly before that summer’s Women’s World Cup. She eventually linked up with her new Gunners teammates after helping her country reach the final of the competition and was a hit in the WSL for two years.

Roord started the 2020/21 season with consecutive hat-tricks from midfield in Arsenal’s opening two games of the campaign and was named WSL player of the month in September as a result.

At Wolfsburg, the 24-year-old joins former WSL players Dominique Janssen, Pauline Bremer and Shanice van de Sanden, who spent time in England with Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool respectively. Both Janssen and Van de Sanden are also Roord’s Dutch international colleagues.

For Arsenal, the summer of 2021 is already a time for change ahead of their return to the Champions League next season. The final game of the WSL campaign over the weekend was manager Joe Montemurro’s last in charge, having announced his intention to step down for family reasons.

