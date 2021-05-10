Jill Roord leaves Arsenal to join Wolfsburg

Arsenal midfielder Jill Roord will leave the Gunners for an undisclosed transfer fee this summer after agreeing a long-term contract with Frauen Bundesliga giants Wolfsburg.

Roord has agreed a three-year deal with Wolfsburg that will run until the summer of 2024, with the move marking a return to Germany for her after a previous spell with Bayern Munich.

For Arsenal, the summer of 2021 is already a time for change ahead of their return to the Champions League next season. The final game of the WSL campaign over the weekend was manager Joe Montemurro’s last in charge, having announced his intention to step down for family reasons.

