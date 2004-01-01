Joan Laporta provides update on Ansu Fati future

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the club have 'high hopes' for Ansu Fati despite recent speculation about his future.

Fati has been one of the highest-rated young players in Europe for the past number of years, but has not played as much football as expected for Barça this season, making just seven La Liga starts. The youngster is currently behind the likes of Raphinha and Gavi in the pecking order under manager Xavi Hernandez.

This lack of game time has led to rumours swirling about the Spanish international's long-term future with La Blaugrana, and 90min understands the Premier League's big six clubs as well as Newcastle United have been contacted by the player's representatives to get the word out that Fati is currently unhappy with his situation at Camp Nou.

Sources have told 90min Fati is keen to play in the Premier League in the future.

When asked about the 20-year-old's future however, Barça president Laporta was keen to dismiss speculation, stating: "He is a Barça player, in whom we have high hopes and we have no news that his agent wants to do anything."

The young forward signed a contract that runs until 2027 with Barcelona in 2021 - a contract which contains a whopping £1bn release clause.