Joe Willock to return to Arsenal at end of Newcastle loan spell

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Joe Willock will return to the club when his loan spell at Newcastle United ends this summer.

The 21-year-old has scored seven goals in 10 Premier League starts after moving to the north east on a temporary basis in January, helping the Magpies stave off any prospect of relegation.

That has form has led Newcastle manager Steve Bruce to admit that 'love to sign' Willock on permanently, but it appears that Arteta has no intention of letting him leave the Emirates Stadium for good.

Speaking ahead of the visit of Brighton this weekend, the Spaniard told his latest press conference (via BBC Sport): "He has a contract and is going to be here, that's for sure. I am really happy things have gone so well for him because of the potential Joe has. It was great for him to go away and have a different experience.

"He has grabbed that opportunity in a really positive and remarkable way, and he will be back with us. We will have those conversations with him and plan the next few years with him.

"He got the responsibility and the task to go to Newcastle to help them go where they want. I spoke with the coaching staff and they are extremely happy because he was a key part of getting the objective they have. That's a real positive for him."

Willock's contract in north London runs until 2023, though he's been afforded very few opportunities in the past to stake a claim for a regular starting place. But with Arsenal in a period of transition, and departures likely this summer, he may now be afforded a more regular run in the side by Arteta.

Bruce, meanwhile, had previously hinted that Newcastle would "look to test the resolve" of Arsenal in regards to a permanent transfer, also admitting he was grateful for being able to take Willock on loan.

"We always said that it was a double-edged sword, and we have to respect that he is Arsenal's player," Bruce said.

"We'll see over the summer whether we can test their resolve, but I'd like to thank Mikel and [assistant coach] Steve Round and the football side of it because they were instrumental in letting us borrow him for a few months.

"It's been great, he's been great for us. When I see what he's done in the last few weeks and the other names who have scored six in six, it's quite remarkable, so well done to Joe."