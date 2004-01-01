 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Jonas Eidevall explains what Arsenal must do better after Everton stalemate

Jonas Eidevall has stressed that Arsenal need to '"start quicker next time" after drawing 0-0 with Everton in the WSL over the weekend.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards