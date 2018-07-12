Jonathan David: 7 Things to Know About Gent's Canadian Wonderkid Linked With Arsenal

Gent's Jonathan David is quickly becoming one of European football's most in-demand strikers ahead of the summer transfer window.
The 20-year-old is the top goalscorer in Belgium's top flight this season, and he's already established himself at international level with Canada.
Arsenal, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Inter are among a group of teams across the continent who have been tracking David's progress this season, with the youngster expected to be on the move once the transfer window re-opens.
So before he makes that move, here's seven things you'll want to know about the Canada international...
New York, Haiti & Canada
David might play his international football for Canada, but the 20-year-old was actually born in
He Only Moved to Europe in 2018
Starting to play football aged 10, David spent eight years playing in Canada - his three clubs in North America were all based in Ottowa - before joining Gent on a free transfer.
Arriving in Belgium in January 2018, the 20-year-old has already made 92 senior appearances for club and country during his short career.
International Records
David made his international debut for Canada in August 2018, but in his first full calendar year for his country, the then-teenager scored a record number of goals.
He scored against French Guiana and Cuba in the CONCACAF Nations League, but it was David's six goals at the Gold Cup last year - he finished as the competition's top goalscorer - which helped him set a new record for international goals scored by a Canadian in one year.
Canada's 4th Top Goalscorer Ever
Despite only making 12 international appearances in his career, David is already Canada's fourth-highest goalscorer of all time.
With 11 international goals to his name already, David is only behind Ali Gerba (15), Tosaint Ricketts (17) and Dwayne de Rosario (19). Whaaaaaaaaaat?
He'll Set a New Belgian Transfer Record
With David tipped to leave Gent in the near future, the Canada international is expected to be sold for a fee in the region of €25m - matching Belgium's top flight transfer record.
But Gent's
He Could Become Gent's All-Time Top Goalscorer
With just two years under his belt at Gent, the 20-year-old could become the club's all-time top goalscorer this season.
With 36 goals to his name already, he's still some way behind teammate Laurent Depoitre (46) – remember him from Huddersfield? – but David still has three more games this season before the Pro League breaks for the playoffs.
Gent could also continue their run in this season's Europa League, although they'll need to overturn a one-goal deficit when they host AS Roma.
He Might Not Join a 'Big Club'
David has already been linked with a high-profile move to one of European football's biggest clubs, but speaking about Arsenal's interest specifically, his agent
Mavromaras said: "
Source : 90min