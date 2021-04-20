Jordan Henderson calls emergency meeting of Premier League captains to discuss Super League

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has called an emergency meeting with the other 19 Premier League captains to discuss their response to the Super League plans.

On Tuesday, the Premier League held a meeting with the 14 sides who had not committed to the new breakaway competitions, leaving Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham on the sidelines.

? The Premier League's reaction to discuss the immediate implications of the Super League proposal... pic.twitter.com/7g1sMuhxal — 90min (@90min_Football) April 20, 2021

That discussion was at board level, but as revealed by the Daily Mail's Mike Keegan, Henderson is keen to arrange a meeting with players from all 20 clubs to talk about the situation and figure out a way forward.

Numerous players, including his Liverpool teammate James Milner, have spoken publicly about their displeasure towards the plans, which were made without consulting any players, managers or supporters.

The last time Henderson called such a meeting was during the COVID-19 shutdown, when players were put under immense pressure to donate their wages from numerous politicians, including former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Henderson has previously led player talks | Pool/Getty Images

The midfielder oversaw the creation of a fund which helped raise a significant amount of money for the NHS, and his proactivity has made him a respected figure among other Premier League players.

Leeds players already took the chance to protest the Super League on Monday by wearing t-shirts with the simple message 'Earn It' in the warm-up for their 1-1 draw with Liverpool, before which the Reds players were booed by their own fans outside the stadium.

It was a poignant statement, but not one Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was particularly happy about as he did not appreciate being the target of the protest.

? Football is for the fans. pic.twitter.com/9oQj2PM6l4 — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 19, 2021

"I saw there are warm-up shirts, which we will not wear," he said (via ESPN). "We cannot, but if someone thinks they have to remind us that we have to earn it to play in the Champions League, it's a joke. A real joke.

"And they put [the shirt] in our dressing room. If it was a Leeds idea, thank you very much. Nobody has to remind us. Maybe they should remind themselves."

