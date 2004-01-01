Jorginho's Agent Speaks Out on Chelsea Future Following Exit Links

Exclusive - The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed the club are yet to receive an offer for his client.

The Italian started the Blues' opening two games of the Premier League season before falling to the bench for their 3-3 draw at West Brom on Saturday evening, amid rumours linking him with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Paris Saint-Germain are understood to be keen on a loan deal for the 28-year-old, while Arsenal are also said to be interested - perhaps as an emergency option should they fail to land priority targets Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey.

Nevertheless, despite these links, Jorginho's agent Joao Santos dismissed the idea of his client leaving Chelsea before the 5 October transfer deadline when speaking to 90min Italy.

"Jorginho still has a three-year contract with Chelsea, this plus two. I feel a lot of talk about Arsenal and PSG in the last few days, but the reality is that up to now, no official offer has arrived for the player," Santos revealed.

"The transfer market closes on 5 October, but the more time passes the more difficult it becomes to make such an important operation. So at the moment, I can say that it is just rumours.

"He is happy at Chelsea, he started the season well and being the vice-captain at the moment he is focused exclusively on the Carabao Cup game against Tottenham," he added.

The Italian international was also linked with a switch back to Italy earlier this summer, with Juventus and, more recently, Roma supposedly keen. Santos, though, was dismissive regarding a potential return to his homeland.

"With Roma, there was absolutely nothing. Hard to see him in Serie A because he has an important salary and a cost that only two or three clubs can afford.

"Given the situation and the type of market we are experiencing, it is difficult to think of an operation of this type with so little time available," Santos concluded.