Jürgen Klopp Plays Down Idea of Liverpool Replicating Arsenal's 'Invincibles' Season

​Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has admitted he does not expect his side to match Arsenal's feat of going unbeaten for the entire 2003/04 campaign.

Thursday's emphatic 4-0 win over Leicester City means Liverpool are still yet to lose this season, winning 17 of their 18 games so far. They currently sit 13 points clear at the top of the table and even have a game in hand over the second-placed Foxes.

Their next test will come against ​Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, but speaking ahead of the game (via ​Goal), Klopp admitted that it would be a huge ask for his side to match ​Arsenal's record.

“[Arsenal's unbeaten season] is a massive deal," he said. "I'm a while in this business, and if you'd ask me if this was possible, I don't think so. I think at ​Dortmund we had 28 games, and that felt absolutely exceptional, but only in the review. When you're in the situation it's different.

"I've been asked if I see a swagger in the boys when they step on the pitch, but unfortunately, I can't see anything like this because I am completely concerned about all things in the game. I'm a very optimistic person but not before a football game. I know we can win it but I've never thought in my life that we probably will win it. That makes life really uncomfortable sometimes.

"These numbers, I forget them now. If you tell me next time then I'll be surprised the number is that high."

Arsenal's unbeaten run actually stretched to 49 games, while Liverpool currently sit on 35 consecutive ​Premier League matches without defeat, with their last loss coming at the hands of ​Manchester City on 3 January.

Making it this far is certainly easier said than done, and Klopp was eager to praise his players for working with each other to spur them on to victory.

"I am blessed. I have a very smart team," he added. "I don't mention it constantly, it's not that I have to tell them to stay focused. They are. We have so many good characters in the team, and they tell each other how to do it.

"There's nobody who is flying, not a little bit. Even two years ago, we were like this, but we didn't have the same points tally. A few things have come together – the quality and the experience we have made together.

️ 2015: Liverpool 1-0 Leicester

️ 2017: Liverpool 5-0 Swansea

️ 2018: Liverpool 4-0 Newcastle

️ 2019: Leicester 0-4 Liverpool



Our record under the boss on Boxing Day  pic.twitter.com/f6ZjhZYLMP — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 27, 2019

"That we have worked together a long time helps, obviously. A lot of things are settled. That's all good. Now we play three games in a row at home, one in the cup. And I can tell already that we need massive help from the crowd, massive.

"Because the period is so intense and we need to use each source we can use for these games. Hopefully, our people are rested enough to be at their absolute best because that's exactly what we need."

