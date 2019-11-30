Jürgen Klopp Ready to Let Dejan Lovren Leave Liverpool as 4 Premier League Sides Express Interest

​Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is expected to be allowed to choose his next club, with Jürgen Klopp eager to avoid standing in his way this summer.

Since joining the club in 2014, Lovren has managed 184 appearances for Liverpool, but he has found opportunities hard to come by in recent seasons, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joël Matip dominating the starting lineup.

According to ​TEAMtalk , Klopp wants to reward ​Lovren for his six years of service by giving him the opportunity to choose which club he joins next, and there are four teams from London who are said to have piqued his interest.





​Crystal Palace and ​West Ham United are both believed to be keen, while ​Arsenal and ​Tottenham Hotspur have both ​surprisingly been mentioned as potential suitors.





This isn't the first time that both Arsenal and Spurs have had their names linked with Lovren. A report in Italy claimed the ​pair were keen on Lovren , and it still comes as a surprise to hear them mentioned now.





The two clubs are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements, but may have grander plans than Lovren - a 30-year-old who has struggled with injuries.





The World Cup finalist would be unlikely to get into either sides staring XI, which is why Palace and West Ham may have an upper hand.





Someone with ​Champions League and World Cup experience could be exactly what those sides are looking for, and given his contract will expire in 2021, there's a good chance he will be available (relatively) cheaply.

Lovren's representatives are also said to have received offers from sides in Italy, Spain, Germany and France, but a move to London is said to have intrigued the centre-back.





Liverpool don't want to see him unhappy and will let him walk free, and they are expected to sign a ​replacement to offer some cover to the first team.

