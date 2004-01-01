Jurgen Klopp explains touchline row with Mikel Arteta in Liverpool's win over Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp has discussed he and Mikel Arteta's heated exchange on the touchline during Liverpool's crushing 4-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday.

The incident occurred after Mikel Arteta was left outraged by a supposedly heavy challenge from Sadio Mane on full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Arteta's outburst at both the referee and Mane led to Jurgen Klopp shouting down the Anfield touchline at his opposite number - then the handbags ensued. Arteta and Klopp made their way toward each other and had to be held back by coaches and officials while they furiously berated one another. Both were booked for their actions.

In his post match interview, Jurgen Klopp has explained (via the Daily Star) has explained the incident:

Arteta wasn't too happy | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"It wasn't the plan - the situation was that Sadio [Mane] goes for a clean heading challenge, no one makes a foul and they get up and for me it's a bit too obvious that there was nothing.

"He is just a physical player - you can't do that, it happens too often and it's not right.

"When they rise up from the bench it's difficult to not get up and something."

The Liverpool manager also discussed the win and performance - his side impressed in a 4-0 home win - describing it as 'very controlled and matured'.

"It's always important to win home games, it's difficult to win any game in this league," Klopp continued.

"It wasn't a top class performance but it was very controlled and mature and exciting in other parts. The goals we scored were well played, worked in counter-pressing situations.

"I like these goals because they cause problems for opponents - you can be greedy in these situations and we were today."