Juventus could offer Aaron Ramsey to Arsenal in Hector Bellerin swap deal

Juventus want to sign Arsenal full back Hector Bellerin this summer and could send Aaron Ramsey back to the Emirates Stadium in a potential swap deal.

The Spaniard has been tipped for a north London exit for a number of seasons and it appears that this summer could finally see him leave the club. Paris Saint-Germain have shown interest in the 26-year-old and now European heavyweights Juve are attempting to sign the right back.

Spanish outlet Sport reports that I Bianconeri are prepared to make a tempting offer to the Gunners which would allow Bellerin to leave the Premier League outfit, while former hero Ramsey would return to Arsenal in a swap deal.

Ramsey left Arsenal in the summer of 2019 after deciding to run down the final year of his contract and walk away from the club on a free transfer. The Welshman has spent the past two seasons in Turin, where he won the league title in his first campaign and the Coppa Italia in his second.

However, injuries have blighted another difficult season for the 30-year-old, who was able to make only 22 league appearances, scoring twice and providing five assists. By the end of the campaign, Ramsey was barely featuring for Juve, despite returning to full fitness.

Bellerin and Ramsey are former Arsenal teammates | Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

He did not play a minute of action in the final five matches, sitting on the bench for four of them, as I Bianconeri clinched a top four spot. He is a big earner in Italy, and with Juve looking to reduce their wage bill, they are prepared to move him on.

The Italian giants are also desperate for full back reinforcements, so this presents the perfect opportunity to try and snatch Arsenal's Bellerin. He played the majority of the season for the Gunners but was used sparingly towards the end of the campaign, and the club could look to cash in on him in the summer.