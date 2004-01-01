Juventus Looking to Offload Adrien Rabiot & Have Already Contacted 3 Premier League Clubs

Juventus have already been offering the Adrien Rabiot to clubs in part-exchange deals as they look to offload the unsettled Frenchman - and although his preference is to join Everton, this may prove challenging.





Rabiot only made the switch to Turin on a free transfer last summer, having departed Paris Saint-Germain after relations with the club broke down. Since his move, he has struggled to make any real impact at all, managing to start just 16 games in all competitions in 2019/20. During this time, he has failed to register a single goal or assist.





Olympique Lyon v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

As a result, it has already been suggested that the 25-year-old could be on his way out of the club. L'Equipe (via Get French Football News) now once again report that Juventus and Rabiot are ready to part ways, but state that the Bianconeri have already started offering the midfielder to other clubs in part-exchange deals.





The report notes that Juventus believe for a player who is earning roughly €7.5m per year on a contract until 2024, Rabiot's performances have not been anywhere near good enough. However, additionally, it was Rabiot's sub-par performance in the first leg of Juve's Champions League last 16 clash with Lyon that was the final confirmation Juventus needed.





The fact that Rabiot returned to training later than the rest of his teammates recently is not said to have been a problem, instead it is the fact that his mother and agent, Véronique, was not pleased with the club asking Adrien to take a wage cut due to the coronavirus. The report also notes that Rabiot earned a €10m signing bonus when he joined the club.





Juventus v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

This has angered Juventus, who have since decided to start offering his services to other clubs as a part-exchange in deals. The Italians have already contacted three Premier League clubs - Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal - regarding a potential swap deal.





Maurizio Sarri is keen to sign Jorginho once more, while it is believed that it is United who Juventus are most hopeful about negotiating with. They wish to re-sign Paul Pogba, and could look to use Rabiot in the deal. Elsewhere, while there is interest from the Gunners, Rabiot is most interested in joining Everton. However, the Toffees don't have a player that interests Juventus, and there is also the issue of Rabiot's wages.





Juventus value Rabiot at around €35m, and they also contacted Barcelona regarding a swap-deal involving Arthur. This is because the two players are considered to be of similar value.





While the Italian outfit are looking to offload the Frenchman, it isn't clear where he will be playing his football next season.



