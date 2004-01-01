Juventus women name former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro new head coach

Juventus have appointed Joe Montemurro as new head coach of the women’s team, marking an immediate return to football for the Australian following his decision to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the 2020/21 WSL season.

Montemurro spent nearly four years in charge of Arsenal but announced his resignation in April, citing a desire to take a ‘professional break’ from nine relentless years in order to ‘recharge’ and spend more time with his family.

Yet after taking charge of his final Arsenal game on 16 May – he admitted in the build-up to that match he had doubts about walking away – the break has lasted only a matter of weeks.

Montemurro will officially start his job as Juve boss on 1 July in preparation for the 2021/22 season, which sees the club aiming to win a fifth consecutive Serie A title.