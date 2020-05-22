Kai Havertz Backed to Fit Into 'Any Team' in the Premier League as Transfer Talk Intensifies

With the Bundesliga back in full swing but transfer gossip dominating whatever British column inches haven't been devoted to Project Restart, Owen Hargreaves has encouraged Premier League fans to spend Saturday afternoon watching the potentially Premier League-bound Kai Havertz.





Havertz has been linked with a number of English clubs including Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, and scored twice in Bayer Leverkusen's 4-1 win over Werder Bremen on Monday night.





"When you see him, his talent is undeniable."@btsportfootball pundit Owen Hargreaves talks to @ThatChris1209 about Kai Havertz, one of the Bundesliga's brightest young players. ?



Asked by 90min this week where he thought Havertz would fit in the Premier League, BT Sport pundit Hargreaves replied: "Everywhere. A kid like that, he's so good. That's the cool thing about this, Premier League fans are lucky because they get to watch some of the best teams and the best players.





"You're not normally going to watch Leverkusen play unless your team are playing them in Europe, so all of a sudden you get to see players you might have never seen before. For the fans who don't watch him much, when you see him his talent is undeniable. Whether he's playing as a 10 or played as a number 9 on Monday...he scored two headed goals in that game, he doesn't do that very often. He's a ball player, a creative guy, really elegant. His potential is off the charts.





"His level is that high, whether it's Man City, Liverpool, United, Arsenal, whoever – he fits in every team. Someone described him as a combination of Michael Ballack and Mesut Ozil, which is pretty good company to be in. He's that good."





Hargreaves, who grew up in Canada, also admitted he's keeping a close eye on young left-back superstar Alphonso Davies, saying: "Of course, a Canadian boy playing for my old team. I was speaking to the sporting director the other day asking about him, he said he's doing great. He's a winger, you know, people don't realise this, and he's playing at full-back because of injuries.





"He's been ridiculous, he's the quickest guy around. When you're physically such a good athlete that position's really cool. If you're caught out of position – which I did sometimes playing there and he does too, a couple of times against Chelsea – he was like ten yards behind Mason Mount and caught him.





"He did it against Union Berlin too, he's been unbelievably good in that left-back position, almost so good that I think he might not get back to playing on the wing. He has the potential to be one of the best left-backs in the world, that's how well he's playing."





The Bundesliga returns on Friday night as Union Berlin host a top-flight Berlin derby for the first time in their history, with Havertz's Leverkusen travelling to play title dark horses Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday afternoon.





Borussia Dortmund have the chance to close the gap on title rivals Bayern Munich early in the day too, going to Wolfsburg before the reigning champions host Eintracht Frankfurt in the late kickoff.





