 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Kai Havertz: 'I'm going to be the biggest fan of Tottenham ever'

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has proclaimed he will be the 'biggest fan' of rivals Tottenham Hotspur in order for the Gunners to secure the Premier League title.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards