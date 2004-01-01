Kevin De Bruyne named 2021 PFA Player of the Year & Phil Foden wins Young Player of the Year

Kevin De Bruyne has been named PFA Player of the Year for the second season running, with Phil Foden winning PFA Young Player of the Year.

The awards cap off a fine season for Premier League champions Manchester City. Both midfielders enjoyed excellent campaigns, though teammate Ruben Dias had dominated the awards prior to this. The centre-back has already been crowned the FWA and Premier League Player of the Year.

However, in the PFA vote, De Bruyne came out on top. The Belgian made 40 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 10 goals and 18 assists. His form helped City regain the Premier League title and he also set up Aymeric Laporte's winner in his side's Carabao Cup final triumph over Tottenham.

De Bruyne revealed his delight at having won the award for the second year in a row, a feat only previously matched by Cristiano Ronaldo.

"The fact that players chose me for this award means that I've done really well. You want to win all the trophies with the team, and this is probably the most important one as an individual trophy in the league. To be voted by your competitors, by players who you compete with every game — to choose you, that says a lot. They're the people in my view who know the most about the game. When you have these things, you can show your kids and say, 'Look! This is what Daddy did when he was younger."

Foden has had a great season | PFA

Meanwhile, Young Player of the Year Foden has enjoyed his best campaign to date. The 21-year-old made 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring 16 times and racking up 10 assists.

He said: "I'm really honoured. There have been some great players in the past that have won it, and I feel really lucky because there have been so many great young talents this year. I'm feeling really happy to win it and it’s a special moment. I would like to thank my parents, all of the coaches and the players as well, because without them creating chances for me, I wouldn't score and maybe I wouldn't win the awards. Without them, it wouldn't have been possible."