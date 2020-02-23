Kevin De Bruyne & Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Among the Hot Picks for Fantasy Premier League GW29

**DOUBLE GAMEWEEK KLAXON**

After a 26-point average last weekend - the lowest of FPL season thus far by a hefty ten points - it's time to enjoy just the second double gameweek of the campaign.

While it was Liverpool who were the beneficiaries in GW24, it's Manchester City and Arsenal who play on two occasions this time around - facing off against one another next Wednesday following respective fixtures against Manchester United and West Ham.

So, in what promises to be yet another enthralling iteration of Premier League action, here's who to add and drop from your FPL squads. We're getting closer to crunch time, people.

Trust McCarthy, Not Jordan

Despite his error somewhat costing Southampton at West Ham last weekend, Alex McCarthy has proven to be a fine shot-stopper at the top level and should cash-in FPL-wise over the next few weeks.





His next three games see him come up against the Premier League's lowest scorers in Newcastle before taking on Norwich and Watford - who hold the joint-second and fourth-worst scoring records in the division respectively. For just £4.5m, picking up McCarthy would be wise before a tough run of fixtures in mid-April.

Jordan Pickford, on the other hand, has got to be ousted. Currently picked by over 6% of you, the error-prone Pickford is without a clean sheet in seven games and has conceded two or more on three occasions since his last shut-out.

And with Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester and Tottenham on the horizon, things are looking bleak for the Everton man, who's in dire need of a good run of form ahead of Euro 2020.

Vintage Alonso, Ditch Dunk

Marcos Alonso's running it back like it's 2016/17 and Antonio Conte is marauding about the Stamford Bridge dugout.





Deployed once more in a left wing-back role, the Spaniard has enjoyed a fine run of form which has seen him score three in his last two outings - including a brace at Bournemouth last time out. There's no doubting that Alonso's one of the finest wing-backs around, while his wonderful technique, poacher's instincts and aerial threat mean he constantly offers a goal threat. Expect his purple patch to continue if Frank Lampard sticks with a back three amid a rather soft schedule for the Blues.

Brighton's horrendous fixture list, meanwhile, means you might want to be thinking about ditching Lewis Dunk

A relatively cheap and popular option, Dunk has registered a respectable 85 points thus far with five goal contributions and five clean sheets to his name. And while the Seagulls are certainly one of the stouter sides battling against relegation, it's hard to envisage Dunk and co. keeping Wolves , Arsenal, Liverpool and United all at bay over the next few weeks.

Return to Mount, King KDB & Lose Lucas

With Manchester City enjoying a double gameweek, it'd be silly not to tip their Galactico: Kevin De Bruyne.





Registering a league-high 16 assists this season, the Belgian faces off against one of his favourite opponents on Wednesday night: Arsenal , a side he has made seven goal contributions against in nine Premier League games. Despite some fitness concerns, De Bruyne is certainly captain material for GW29.





Despite enduring a barren spell, Mason Mount has quietly shown signs of a return to his early-season form in recent weeks.

While he's continued to be instrumental for Lampard's Chelsea side out of possession, Mount's struggled for months in the final third, but with the Blues not facing a current top half of the table side until the end of April, there's hope that Mount can turn bright performances into productive ones in the coming weeks.





Spurs ' Lucas Moura, however, is a player you need to consider getting rid of.





The hero of that night in Amsterdam has played in several different roles and systems since Harry Kane's injury back on New Year's Day, while the injury to Son Heung-min last month put more onus on the nifty Brazilian to produce in the final third.





Unfortunately, though, he hasn't scored a Premier League goal since his move to a more central role. And with Jose Mourinho running him into the ground over the past few weeks, Moura came off in the FA Cup defeat against Norwich in the week with a potential injury. Overall, it'd be surprising to see him start at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Yo Pierre, Wilson Woes 2.0

Another beneficiary of the heavenly double gameweek is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.





Yes, he may be a 30-year-old man with a mohawk but boy does he score goals for fun. His expertly taken brace against Everton last time out took his league tally to 17 for the campaign, joining Jamie Vardy at the top of the scoring charts. There's little doubting the serial front-flipper will be wanting to make use of an Aymeric Laporte-less City backline next week - providing Mikel Arteta deploys him centrally at the Etihad.

As for Callum Wilson, well, his form is set to take another turn for the worst.

The Cherries' talisman ended a 15 game run without a goal in the top-flight with a strike against Brighton towards the end of January and followed that up with the opener away at Sheffield United two weeks later. Was that the start of Wilson putting Eddie Howe's men on his back amid their fight against relegation?

Nope.