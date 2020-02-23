Kevin De Bruyne & Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Among the Hot Picks for Fantasy Premier League GW29

**DOUBLE GAMEWEEK KLAXON**
After a 26-point average last weekend - the lowest of FPL season thus far by a hefty ten points - it's time to enjoy just the second double gameweek of the campaign.
While it was Liverpool who were the beneficiaries in GW24, it's Manchester City and Arsenal who play on two occasions this time around - facing off against one another next Wednesday following respective fixtures against Manchester United and West Ham.
So, in what promises to be yet another enthralling iteration of Premier League action, here's who to add and drop from your FPL squads. We're getting closer to crunch time, people.
Trust McCarthy, Not Jordan
Despite his error somewhat costing Southampton
His next three games see him come up against the Premier League's lowest scorers in Newcastle before taking on
Jordan Pickford, on the other hand, has got to be ousted. Currently picked by over 6% of you, the error-prone Pickford is without a clean sheet in seven games and has conceded two or more on three occasions since his last shut-out.
And with Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester
Vintage Alonso, Ditch Dunk
Marcos Alonso's running it back like it's 2016/17 and Antonio Conte is marauding about the Stamford Bridge dugout.
Deployed once more in a left wing-back role, the Spaniard has enjoyed a fine run of form which has seen him score three in his last two outings - including a brace at Bournemouth
Brighton's horrendous fixture list, meanwhile, means you might want to be thinking about ditching Lewis Dunk
A relatively cheap and popular option, Dunk has registered a respectable 85 points thus far with five goal contributions and five clean sheets to his name. And while the Seagulls are certainly one of the stouter sides battling against relegation, it's hard to envisage Dunk and co. keeping Wolves
Return to Mount, King KDB & Lose Lucas
With Manchester City
Registering a league-high 16 assists this season, the Belgian faces off against one of his favourite opponents on Wednesday night: Arsenal
Despite enduring a barren spell, Mason Mount has quietly shown signs of a return to his early-season form in recent weeks.
While he's continued to be instrumental for Lampard's Chelsea
Spurs
Yo Pierre, Wilson Woes 2.0
Another beneficiary of the heavenly double gameweek is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Yes, he may be a 30-year-old man with a mohawk but boy does he score goals for fun. His expertly taken brace against Everton
As for Callum Wilson, well, his form is set to take another turn for the worst.
The Cherries' talisman ended a 15 game run without a goal in the top-flight with a strike against Brighton
Nope.
Wilson failed to fire in the defeat away at Burnley and saw Josh King and Jefferson Lerma get on the scoresheet in the 2-2 draw against Chelsea
