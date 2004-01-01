Khayon Edwards: Arsenal striker agrees new long-term contract

Arsenal youth striker Khayon Edwards has ended speculation about his future by agreeing a new long-term contract with the Gunners.

The 18-year-old striker is one of the most highly rated prospects at the club at the minute, having racked up 16 goals in as many games in the Under-18 Premier League this season, but his scholarship deal was set to expire in the summer.

Talks over a professional deal had stalled, leading to significant interest from both Chelsea and Brighton, but The Athletic state that formal terms have now been agreed.

The teenager is understood to have now agreed to sign on until 2025, ending the speculation over his immediate future.

Edwards is unlikely to head out on loan next season and is instead being earmarked for a move up to Arsenal's Under-23 setup, with manager Mikel Arteta also keen to take a closer look at the youngster as he prepares for a summer revamp at senior level.

Alexandre Lacazette's contract is winding down and the Frenchman is expected to leave at the end of the season, while Eddie Nketiah could still walk away despite an improved role in the squad over the past few weeks.

The Gunners are set to move for at least one new striker, but academy starlets like Edwards, Folarin Balogun and Tyreece John-Jules could also be given roles in Arteta's senior squad as well.

90min can confirm that Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus has been discussed as a possible target at the Emirates Stadium, although the Brazilian could sign a contract extension instead.