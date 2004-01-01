Kieran Tierney at Risk of Missing Man City Game After Being Told to Isolate

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney could be forced to miss his side's upcoming meeting with Manchester City after being told he needs to isolate for 14 days after coming into contact with somebody who tested positive for COVID-19.

Tierney is away on international duty with Scotland, where he met Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who was the only member of the squad to test positive for the virus.

Tierney is believed to have been in close contact with Armstrong | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

As noted by BBC Sport, Armstrong is isolating and the decision has been made to keep both Tierney and Celtic's Ryan Christie in isolation as well after they were identified as close contacts of the Southampton man.

The trio will all miss Scotland's upcoming meetings with Israel, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, but more worryingly for Arsenal fans, a 14-day isolation period would mean Tierney would be unavailable for the Gunners' clash with City on October 17.

The decision has come as a shock to both Arsenal and Tierney, who confirmed in a joint statement on the club's official website that they are investigating the matter and whether the 23-year-old does actually need to isolate.

"Our medical team have confirmed that Kieran was socially distant at all times from the player who tested positive and has broken no rules regarding COVID-19 protocols," the statement read. "We are currently seeking further advice and clarification of the details."

Tierney added: "I'm so disappointed and frustrated to be in this situation. I have adhered to all regulations and made sure I was socially distancing from my team mates in the hotel. I've also tested negative. I know Arsenal and the SFA are now in discussions with the Scottish authorities to gain a further understanding."

The Times add that Tierney has tested negative on three separate occasions, with one test understood to show that the defender has the antibodies to the virus, and the Gunners are expected to use that information when they challenge this ruling.

Arsenal are expected to challenge the decision | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

To add to all the confusion, Armstrong initially tested negative upon arrival to the camp, only to see his result change to positive in a subsequent test from UEFA.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be desperate to have Tierney available for the City game. The Scot has started three games in the Premier League this season, forming a core part of the defence which has started the season brightly.

