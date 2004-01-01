Kieran Tierney could make injury comeback on Friday

Kieran Tierney could make his return from an ankle injury when Scotland take on Moldova this Friday.

The left-back picked up the problem in Arsenal training and has missed the Gunners' last four games, with summer signing Nuno Tavares impressing in his absence.

Mikel Arteta revealed last week that Tierney was closing in on a return after stepping up his recovery, and he was named on the bench for his side's 1-0 win over Watford on Sunday.

He received a call-up to Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the November internationals, with assistant coach John Carver revealing that Tierney has trained well and could play in their World Cup qualifier on Friday.

"He has come into the camp and trained exceptionally well, so we don't see any problems with him," Carver said in a press conference.

"He looked great this morning, full of running. He has been out some time now but he was on the bench at the weekend."

Tierney's Scotland can secure a play-off place with a win on Friday before they take on group leaders Denmark next Tuesday, and Carver is optimistic of their chances.

"I'd like to think we'll get the result we need and, if you put all the factors together, then we should," he added.

"We have some very good players, technical players playing at a decent standard. But, for me, it's more about their personalities. There's going to be a hint of pressure on them because we have to get the right result to finish in second place."

Should Tierney get through the international break unscathed, he could make his Arsenal return away at Liverpool on November 20 as the Gunners step up their pursuit of a top four finish.