Kieran Tierney signs new Arsenal contract until 2026

Arsenal have confirmed that left-back Kieran Tierney has put pen to paper on a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The Scot enjoyed an excellent 2020/21 season which saw him emerge as one of the club's top players, leaving Arsenal keen to reward him with an improved deal.

Tierney's old contract still had three years left to run, but he confirmed in an interview on Arsenal's YouTube channel that he has agreed to a bumper new deal to keep him at the club until 2026.

“The vision of the club and where it wants to go, the expectations of the club," he said when asked why he wants to stay. "Where I want to be in football is at the top. There’s no doubt we aren’t where want to be right now, but we’re going in the right direction.

“I love the manager and working with him is an absolute joy.”

Tierney, whom manager Mikel Arteta has previously touted as a future captain of the club, made 38 appearances in all competitions last season for Arsenal, chipping in with two goals and five assists for good measure.

Arteta added: “This is great news for us today. As manager of the club, speaking on behalf of the coaching staff and the entire staff, it’s a pleasure to work with KT. His quality, energy, commitment and professionalism, not only on matchdays, but every day in training are always at such a high level.

"KT gives us so much extra strength both defensively and offensively and it’s great to know that he’ll be with us for the long term. Since his move from Celtic, his work ethic and quality has ensured that he is already one of most exciting players in the Premier League and a hugely important part of our team, both on and off the pitch.

"I know all the fans will join me, the players and staff in looking forward to seeing KT playing in an Arsenal shirt for a few more years!”

