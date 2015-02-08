Kolo Toure Reflects on His Playing Career and Reveals He Wants to Inspire Other African Coaches

Kolo Toure had a fascinating Premier League career. Joining Arsenal at the age of just 21 in the summer of 2002, he was immortalised as an Invincible in just his second season.
After scooping two FA Cups, Toure made a controversial move to Manchester City in 2009, adding a second Premier League title to his trophy haul several years later.
"When I came here I felt I had to do everything properly. Because when you are the first player to come from your country, people judge every other Ivory Coast player by how you do. I was really proud of that because Didier Drogba, my brother Yaya, Didier Zokora, Gervinho and Salomon Kalou all eventually came here to express their talent."
Not content with only forging a path for African players, Toure now wants to leave an indelible mark on the coaching scene as well. After taking a coaching position at Celtic after retiring, he followed Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers to Leicester last year.
Although he had some doubts about his new career path at the beginning, Toure is now keen to inspire other young coaches.
"The only thing I really knew and enjoyed was football. The only industry I felt I could really bring some creativity to was football.
"I have my experience and knowledge of the game. That’s why I am still in it. I want to pass it to the young generation.
"Some of my friends who have been playing maybe haven’t thought of that. But I want to do it because I think Africa needs that. Africa needs people who can inspire them. It’s difficult. You are putting yourself out there and it’s going to be hard.
"But there always has to be one person to start - and then the rest will follow."
Source : 90min