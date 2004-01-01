Lautaro Martinez adamant he wants to stay at Inter

Lautaro Martinez has given a clear indication of where he wants to be playing his football next season amid speculation surrounding his future at Inter.

The striker starred for Argentina in their Finalissima victory over Italy on Wednesday night, scoring the opener at Wembley before providing an assist for Angel Di Maria to double the Albiceleste's lead in the 3-0 success.

It has been suggested that Martinez could be a casualty of Inter's interest in both Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala, with the Nerazzurri conscious of Financial Fair Play regulations as they pursue a potentially costly double deal.

As a result, Martinez has been linked with a move to the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid.

However, speaking after the victory over Italy, the striker has given a firm response on his future - indicating that he has no plans to leave San Siro this summer.

"My plan is clear. I really want to stay at Inter next season," he said.

"I’ve not received communications from the club as of today, I want to continue at Inter next season."

The 24-year-old still has four years to run on his current contract, but it remains to be seen whether Inter will seek to cash in in order to facilitate other moves, such as for Lukaku and Dybala.

Given their financial constraints, the Nerazzurri want to make a profit and trim the wage budget this summer. Wide man Ivan Perisic has already left the club and joined Tottenham having failed to agree a new contract.