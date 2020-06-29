Layvin Kurzawa Signs Four-Year Deal to Remain at PSG Amid Premier League Interest

Layvin Kurzawa has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal with PSG, ending interest from the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea.





Kurzawa's current contract was poised to expire on 30 June, and with budgets squeezed following the financial implications of the coronavirus outbreak, a selection of clubs had been eying up the 27-year-old as a potentially thrifty summer signing.





The left back's future had been uncertain due to his lack of playing time this season, and Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham were among those linked with taking him to London on a free transfer.





However, PSG took to Twitter to confirm that Kurzawa has signed a new four-year-deal to keep him at the club until 2024.





It is a real show of faith from PSG in a player who featured just 14 times in Ligue 1 during their curtailed 2019/20 title-winning campaign.





News emerged that a surprise, bumper, long-term deal was being tabled for Kurzawa towards the end of June. The left back reportedly asked for a substantial pay rise to double his current salary.





Kurzawa has played a bit part for PSG this season

Although the Ligue 1 season has been curtailed, PSG still have the remainder of their Champions League campaign to see through.





Kurzawa was keen to stay in the French capital for the rest of his side's European journey even if a new, long-term contract could not be agreed.





New of the former Monaco man signing a new deal is a blow to a selection of Premier League sides.





Kurzawa was linked with a selection of Premier League sides

In April, 90min reported that Chelsea had added Kurzawa to their shortlist of alternatives to Leicester City's Ben Chilwell. With the England left back having a hefty price tag slapped on his head, Kurzawa was seen as a cheaper alternative. Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham had also reportedly expressed an interest.





The France international has been with PSG since his €23m move from Monaco in 2015.



