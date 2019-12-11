 
Layvin Kurzawa's Juventus Move on Brink of Collapse After Breakdown in Talks

Layvin Kurzawa's proposed move to Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain appears to be off, opening the door for Arsenal to resume talks.

The Old Lady have been in negotiations over a deal which would see Kurzawa head to Turin in a swap deal involving Mattia De Sciglio.

UEFA Champions League"Paris St Germain v Galatasaray AS"

But French publication RMC Sport (via The Sun) claim that negotiations between the two European footballing giants have ground to a halt, with the deal now unlikely to happen.


That move collapsing could open the door for Arsenalwho were rumoured to have a keen eye on Kurzawa earlier in the window.


The Gunners are in the market for added defensive reinforcements after a string of inconsistent displays this season. New boss Mikel Arteta is thought to be a fan of Kurzawa's, and his omission from recent matchday squads is a clear indication that PSG are prepared to sell.


But Arsenal will need to change their stance on Kurzawa if they want to conclude a deal now. Earlier this month, Arteta's side were unwilling to meet PSG's demand of £4.2m for the Frenchman's signature. That's because his contract is up at the end of the season, so waiting to sign him on a free transfer is an option.


Injuries to Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac have forced young Bukayo Saka to be fielded out of position, though, so the three-time Premier League winners may reconsider their stance, despite the youngster's impressive showings.


​Juventus, meanwhile, will turn their attentions elsewhere, and may focus on ​securing a deal for Porto left-back Alex Telles.

Alex Telles

The Brazilian has a release clause of around €40m written into his contract, but is heading into the final year of his deal. The Portuguese giants, owing to financial pressures, may be talked into sanctioning a cut-price deal, with a fee of around €25m thought to be in the offing.

One player whose future seems more certain is midfielder Emre Can, with the German almost certain to depart Turin this month.


Source : 90min

