Leah Williamson suffers 'significant hamstring injury'

Arsenal have confirmed that star defender Leah Williamson has suffered a serious hamstring injury and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old played all 90 minutes of the Gunners' 1-1 draw at Tottenham on Women's Football Weekend, but left the pitch in some discomfort.

Williamson was sent for further assessments and scans, and Arsenal have now revealed the extent of the damage.

"Following Saturday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur, Leah Williamson experienced discomfort in her hamstring," a statement read.

"Subsequent assessments and scans have confirmed that Leah has suffered a significant hamstring injury. Further consultations and assessments will take place, with Leah’s recovery and rehabilitation programme also being determined in the coming days.

"Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Leah to get her back on the pitch as soon as possible."

Williamson had started the season in fine form for Arsenal, who sit a point clear at the top of the Women's Super League after seven games.

She had scored in the Gunners' big wins over Manchester City in the WSL and Hoffenheim in the Champions League, and was also among the goals in England's 10-0 demolition of Latvia last month.

Arsenal will be without Williamson for the foreseeable future, starting with Wednesday night's Champions League clash at home to HB Koge.

Jonas Eidevall's side then travel north to face Man Utd in domestic action on Sunday, before a mouthwatering FA Cup final with Chelsea at the start of December.