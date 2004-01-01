Leeds 0-0 Arsenal: Player Ratings After Hosts Held to Goalless Draw by 10-Man Gunners

Despite having 25 shots, Leeds could not find a way to score against ten-man Arsenal on Sunday evening, with the pair playing out a 0-0 draw at Elland Road.

The hosts enjoyed the better of the first half chances and in-form Patrick Bamford went closest with a wicked drive that forced a fine save out of Bernd Leno. After the break, Arsenal were reduced to ten men when Nicolas Pepe was dismissed for leaning his head into Ezgjan Alioski's following a VAR check.

Leeds tried desperately to press home their advantage for the remainder of the game, hitting the woodwork no less than three times in the second half without finding a breakthrough.

Here are your player ratings for both sides...

LEEDS

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Ayling faced the club he started at as a youngster | MICHAEL REGAN/Getty Images

Illan Meslier (GK) - 7/10 - After having a quiet game, he made a great save at the end from Saka.



Luke Ayling (RB) - 7/10 - A straightforward outing against his boyhood club. Never asked any serious questions defensively.



Robin Koch (CB) - 6/10 - Forced it on occasion with his passing. At least he didn't conceded six goals again, as he did on international duty against Spain recently.



Liam Cooper (CB) - 7/10 - Stepped into midfield to pull the strings when Arsenal went down to ten. Solid defensively.



Ezgjan Alioski (LB) - 8/10 - A relentless threat going forward. He and Harrison together were unplayable at times.

2. Midfielders

Harrison put in an energetic shift | PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Kalvin Phillips (DM) - 7/10 - Survived a second half injury scare to play the full 90 minutes. Registered more passes than anyone else on the pitch by some distance.



Raphinha (RM) - 7/10 - Nearly opened the scoring in stunning fashion before the break.



Mateusz Klich (CM) - 6/10 - The quietest of Leeds' midfielders. Put himself about but little creativity. Lifted a good chance over the bar.



Stuart Dallas (CM) - 7/10 - Industrious display, although passing was sometimes wayward.



Jack Harrison (LM) - 8/10 - Was unstoppable in the first half, combining excellently with Alioski.

3. Forwards

Bamford endured a frustrating afternoon | MICHAEL REGAN/Getty Images

Patrick Bamford (ST) - 7/10 - Came extremely close to scoring in the first half, only to be denied by the excellent Leno. Had five shots in total and will be disappointed not to have scored.

4. Substitutes

Rodrigo nearly scored after coming on | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Rodrigo - 7/10 - Very bright when he came on, firing away shots and even hitting the bar with a curling effort.



Ian Poveda - 6/10

ARSENAL

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Leno made several good stops early on | MOLLY DARLINGTON/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - 8/10 - Made two seriously impressive stops in the first half. Continued his fine form after the break with some more fine saves.



Hector Bellerin (RB) - 7/10 - A couple of bright moments going forward. Was disciplined when Arsenal went down to ten.



Rob Holding (CB) - 8/10 - Very solid work. Registered eight clearances as well as a number of blocks and tackles.



Gabriel (CB) - 8/10 - Equally impressive as his partner. Spearheaded his side's resolute rearguard action.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - 7/10 - Given a torrid time by Leeds' right-hand side. Tried as best he could to drive his team forward late on.

6. Midfielders

Many Arsenal fans have been calling for Willock to start but he was poor against Leeds | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Granit Xhaka (CM) - 6/10 - Anonymous in the first half, registering just 18 touches. Played his part defensively after the break,



Dani Ceballos (CM) - 6/10 - The busiest of Arsenal's midfield three early on. Faded as the game wore on with the Spaniard swarmed by the opposition.



Joe Willock (CM) - 5/10 - Poor display. Failed to make the ball stick and created very little. Was rightly sacrificed after the red card.

7. Forwards

Pepe was rightly dismissed for a headbutt | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nicolas Pepe (RW) - 2/10 - Terrible decision-making in the first half, even worse decision-making after the break when he was sent off for the slowest headbutt ever.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - 7/10 - Feeding off scraps for the vast majority. Looked much better in a central role though.



Willian (LW) - 5/10 - Not as bad as he has been in previous weeks but still got substituted at half time.

8. Substitutes

Nelson replaced Willian at half time | Pool/Getty Images

Reiss Nelson - 6/10 - Carried the ball nicely after coming on but occasionally ran down a dead end.



Bukayo Saka - 6/10 - Offered a potent counter attacking threat in the second half. Late injury will frustrate his manager.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles - N/A