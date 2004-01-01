Elland Road promises to be rocking as Leeds host Arsenal in the Premier League looking to pull themselves clear of relegation danger.

Marcelo Bielsa bemoaned one of his darkest days as United boss after his side were humiliated 7-0 at the hands of Man City in midweek.

The Yorkshire side hover just five points above the drop zone and their mounting injury list has left the Leeds faithful fearful of a slide further down the table.

Here's how Bielsa could line up.

Leeds predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Ayling could fill in at centre back again | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Illan Meslier (GK) - A good shot stopper and adept with the ball at his feet. The perfect Bielsa goalkeeper.



Stuart Dallas (RB) - Mr. Versatile, capable of playing in an array of positions all over the field.



Luke Ayling (CB) - Injury to Liam Cooper has forced the former Arsenal youth teamer into central defence.



Diego Llorente (CB) - The Spaniard will need to step up once again in the absence of Liam Cooper.



Junior Firpo (LB) - Has struggled defensively in the Premier League, although he's shown flashes of attacking potential in recent weeks.

2. Midfielders

Forshaw in action | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Jamie Shackleton (RM) - Injuries have opened the door for 22-year-old and he's grabbed the opportunity with both hands.



Adam Forshaw (CM) - Technically excellent and brings a calmness in possession.



Tyler Roberts (CM) - Comfortable operating centrally or on the flanks depending on how Bielsa views the opposition.



Jack Harrison (LM) - Often criticised for his lack of output, but his energy on the left hand side is infectious.

3. Forwards

Raphinha is the main man at Leeds | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Raphinha (ST) - The star man in this Leeds side, carrying the weight of the goalscoring burden in Bamford's absence.



Joe Gelhardt (ST) - Dan James could miss out through injury which means the 19-year-old could be given the nod.

