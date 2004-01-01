Leeds vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Arsenal travel to face Leeds at Elland Road as they look to strengthen their push for the top four in the Premier League.

The Gunners made it back-to-back victories after defeat to Everton with an impressive 2-0 home win over fellow European chasers West Ham in midweek.

Leeds, meanwhile, were humbled by reigning champions Man City on the road in what Marcelo Bielsa described as one of the worst games he's managed at the Yorkshire outfit.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch Leeds vs Arsenal on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Saturday 18 December, 17:30 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Elland Road

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube channel, BBC Match of the Day (UK)

Referee? Andre Marriner

VAR? Michael Oliver

Leeds team news

Phillips was forced off against Brentford earlier this month | George Wood/GettyImages

Marcelo Bielsa has been rocked by news of Kalvin Phillips' injury, with the England international set to miss up to two months just weeks after his return from a previous ailment.

Patrick Bamford also missed the trip to face Man City in midweek, while Rodrigo and Liam Cooper are doubts too. Likewise, Dan James could be absent after sustaining a muscle injury.

Arsenal team news

Smith Rowe has returned from injury | Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Arteta welcomed Emile Smith Rowe back into the squad in last weekend's win over Southampton after the midfielder sat out the defeat at Goodison Park, with the England international sealing all three points against West Ham with a fine finish.

Elsewhere, Sead Kolasinac is a long-term absentee after sustaining a nasty injury on international duty last month, while goalkeeper Bernd Leno is a doubt.

Leeds vs Arsenal head-to-head record

Pepe was sent off at Elland Road last season | Pool/GettyImages

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against Leeds stretching all the way back to 2011.

Arteta got the better of Bielsa in the Carabao Cup earlier this season in a 2-0 victory at the Emirates, but the pair played out a stalemate in the league fixture at Elland Road last campaign as Nicolas Pepe saw red.

Leeds vs Arsenal score prediction

Arsenal celebrate | Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

It has been difficult to define Arsenal under Arteta this season, with the good quickly offset by the bad in league action.

Their away form has been considerably less convincing than their results at home and the energy which Everton played with at Goodison Park in defeating the Gunners will offer Leeds encouragement.

However, the Whites' injury issues show no sign of abating and an Arsenal side with Europe in their sights - and buoyed by their midweek win - are capable of exploiting that.

Prediction: Leeds 1-2 Arsenal