Leeds, West Brom & Fulham Join Ryan Fraser Race - Tottenham & Arsenal Cool Interest

Exclusive - Newly promoted trio Leeds, West Brom and Fulham have all joined the race for free agent Ryan Fraser, though Arsenal and Tottenham have both cooled their interest in the player.

The Scottish international is available on a free transfer this summer after letting his contract run down at Bournemouth. The 26-year-old also rejected a short-term deal which would've seen him represent the Cherries following the Premier League's resumption in June after his contract had already expired.

His absence in the Bournemouth starting XI as the season drew to a close was a huge blow for Eddie Howe, and the Cherries were relegated to the second tier after a five-season stay in the top-flight.

Nevertheless, free agent Fraser has been on the radar of a number of clubs so far this summer, with many looking for bargains due to financial restraints triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources have indicated to 90min that previously touted potential suitors Arsenal and Spurs have pulled out of the race for the diminutive Scot, opening the door for a whole host of Premier League clubs to take advantage.

The north London pair do not value Fraser as much as they once did and are instead pursuing alternate options - Arsenal will confirm the arrival of Willian in the next few days themselves.

However, newly-promoted triumvirate Leeds, West Brom and Fulham have all entered the Fraser sweepstakes. The trio join long-time admirers Crystal Palace in the race for the former Bournemouth star, alongside West Ham, Newcastle and Brighton - who have all made their interest known.

Despite making his future plans clear, Fraser was a prominent member in Howe's side up until the break in March. The Scot appeared 28 times for the Cherries last term but endured a difficult campaign on the south coast, scoring just once and adding four assists.

Fraser starred the season prior, as his tally of 14 assists was topped by only Eden Hazard in the Premier League.

He's set to be an astute addition for a top-flight outfit this summer, with news of Arsenal and Spurs' dropped interest only adding to an already intriguing battle for the Scot's services.