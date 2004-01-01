Leicester 0-2 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners extend impressive run

Arsenal extended their unbeaten run to nine games with an impressive 2-0 victory away at Leicester in Saturday's early kick off in the Premier League.

The Gunners took advantage of a poor first-half display from their hosts, racing into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes. Centre-back Gabriel opened the scoring just five minutes in, moving unmarked to the front post to meet Bukayo Saka's corner with an expertly flicked header.

Emile Smith Rowe made it two shortly afterwards, running onto a loose clearance from Luke Thomas to side-foot powerfully home after Alexandre Lacazette's run had caused chaos in the penalty area.

Aaron Ramsdale made two excellent saves to maintain the visitors' lead before half-time, first tipping Kelechi Iheanacho's fine, curling strike around the post, before stunning everyone in attendance with a world-class stop to palm James Maddison's goal-bound free kick onto the bar. He even swept up from the follow-up, although Jonny Evans should perhaps have scored.

Arsenal survived a second-half onslaught from the Foxes, who went close through substitute Harvey Barnes and Thomas but had no clear-cut chances. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw a close-range effort denied by Kasper Schmeichel for the Gunners, but the job was done.

The result moves Arsenal up to fifth, while Leicester languish in tenth.

Here's how the players rated...

LEICESTER PLAYER RATINGS

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Jonny Evans had a great chance to score | Michael Regan/GettyImages

Kasper Schmeichel - 6/10 - Easily beaten twice early on, but not much he could do. Saved well from Aubameyang in the second half.



Daniel Amartey (CB) - 5/10 - Fortunate not to score a very early own goal. Didn't do much to help the chaos at the back. Subbed at half-time.



Jonny Evans (CB) - 5/10 - Out-jumped by Gabriel as Leicester marked zonally for some reason. Also among a number of Foxes players who didn't do enough to stop Lacazette. Should have scored after Maddison's free kick was saved. Booked.



Caglar Soyuncu (CB) - 6/10 - Static or absent for the goals. Defended fairly well after that poor opening and carried the ball forward well at times, but the damage was already done.

2. Wing-backs & midfielders

Maddison was sure he'd scored from his free kick | Michael Regan/GettyImages

Timothy Castagne (RWB) - 6/10 - Not able to have his usual attacking influence as Nuno Tavares defended well against him.



Youri Tielemans (CM) - 6/10 - No way near his influential best. The game seemed to pass him by somewhat, which is a surprise given his form.



Boubakary Soumare (CM) - 7/10 - Completely lost Gabriel for the opening goal and didn't shut Smith Rowe down in time for the second. Recovered and was busy throughout, keeping the ball well and making some good forward runs.



James Maddison (AM) - 6/10 - Gave the ball away sloppily in the build-up to Arsenal's second. Thought he'd scored from a free kick, but Ramsdale had other ideas. Subbed with 20 to go.



Luke Thomas (LWB) - 6/10 - Somehow didn't deal with the ball after Lacazette tried to dribble through, falling and playing a loose pass, and Smith Rowe pounced. Popped up to drive inches wide in the second half.

3. Forwards

Iheanacho wasn't given a sniff | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Kelechi Iheanacho (ST) - 6/10 - Tested Ramsdale with a curling, long-range effort, but struggled to get involved otherwise in the first half. Subbed at half-time as Leicester changed their shape, although perhaps unlucky.



Jamie Vardy (ST) - 5/10 - Barely involved in the first half as Arsenal defended staunchly. Booked. Should maybe have been subbed when Iheanacho was?

4. Substitutes

Harvey Barnes (LW) - 7/10 - Looked dangerous whenever he had the ball, but unable to engineer any clear chances for his side. Maybe should have started.



Ademolah Lookman (RW) - 6/10 - Tested Ramsdale from the angle.



Patson Daka (ST) - N/A

ARSENAL PLAYER RATINGS

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Ramsdale made some stunning saves | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - 9/10 - On top of his game. Great save to tip Iheanacho's effort round the post and a world-class stop to palm Maddison's free kick onto the bar. Blocked well from Ademola Lookman after the break, and then from Harvey Barnes.



Takehiro Tomiyasu (RB) - 7/10 - So useful at both ends early on, crossing well and making a crucial interception at the back. Struggled a bit with the intensity after half-time.



Ben White (CB) - 7/10 - Such a calm, classy defender. Rarely looked uncomfortable, defending staunchly and playing out from the back neatly.



Gabriel (CB) - 8/10 - Fine flicked header to open the scoring, rising highest at the front post. Really, really solid defending throughout, winning aerial duels and dominating on the ground.



Nuno Tavares (LB) - 6/10 - Some marauding early runs. Struggled to deal with Lookman after his introduction. Good energy, though.

6. Midfielders

Smith Rowe finished comfortably | Michael Regan/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka (RM) - 7/10 - Excellent corner delivery to get the assist for the opener. Kept Thomas pinned back, but couldn't make anything happen as the game progressed. Subbed.



Thomas Partey (CM) - 7/10 - A stoic midfield showing. Sprung the attack that led to the second and always looked to burst forward. Occasionally a little loose with his passing but got away with it.



Albert Sambi Lokonga (CM) - 6/10 - Followed his midfield partner's lead. Bit into tackles and tried to keep the Gunners on the front foot.



Emile Smith Rowe (LM) - 7/10 - Another goal! Perfectly timed arrival onto a loose ball to slot home. Fairly quiet thereafter, but still relieved the pressure with some good ball carries.

7. Forwards

Aubameyang led the press and led by example | JUSTIN TALLIS/GettyImages

Alexandre Lacazette (CF) - 7/10 - So industrious in the hole behind the striker. Good work to cause chaos in the hosts' backline before the second. Surprisingly subbed before the hour mark.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - 7/10 - Led the press and ran tirelessly. Only had a couple of sights of goal, both from the angle and both saved by Schmeichel fairly comfortably.

8. Subsitutes

Martin Odegaard (CF) - 6/10 - Busy but it was all about defending by the time he came on.



Nicholas Pepe (RM) - N/A



Sead Kolasinac (LM) - N/A