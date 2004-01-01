Leicester chairman confirms no 'concrete' offers for Youri Tielemans this summer

Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has revealed that the club have not received any offers for Youri Tielemans this summer, despite the midfielder being strongly linked with a move to Arsenal.

Tielemans has barely missed a game for the Foxes since arriving from Monaco, initially on loan, back in 2019.

However, he currently has just one year on his current deal and as reported by 90min, he has turned down several fresh contract offers from Leicester.

This has led to Tielemans being strongly linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium. Arsenal are long-term admirers, though Manchester United and Juventus have been mentioned as possible destinations too.

Despite these links, Foxes chairman 'Top' has denied that the club have received any formal proposals this summer.

"It's nothing. There haven't been any offers yet. There hasn't been anything concrete or a proposition yet," he said.

90min understands that Arsenal remain interested in Tielemans and he is not the only Leicester player commanding attention this summer, with Tottenham also monitoring James Maddison's situation closely.

Leicester are the only club in Europe's five major leagues not to make a signing so far this summer, and the club will need to move players on before that can change.