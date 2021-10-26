Leicester City vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Leicester City host Arsenal in the Premier League's lunchtime kick-off between a pair of sides enjoying returns to form in recent weeks.

Brendan Rodgers' Foxes followed up a week of three consecutive wins with progress to the EFL Cup fifth round via a penalty shootout on Wednesday. Arsenal reached the latter stages of the same competition by extending their unbeaten run to eight matches (six wins) since limping away from a 5-0 mauling at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium in August.

Here's all you need to know about Saturday's intriguing matchup.

How to watch Leicester vs Arsenal on TV/live stream

What time is kick off? Saturday 30 October, 12:30 (BST)

Where is it being played? King Power Stadium

TV channel? BT Sport (UK), UNIVERSO (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? BT Sport (UK), official BT Sport YouTube channel, Match of the Day (BBC - UK)

Referee? Michael Oliver

VAR? Jarred Gillett

Leicester team news

Back out on the training pitches ? pic.twitter.com/Hb3V3nLnue — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 26, 2021

Leicester have been bolstered by the return of James Justin and Wilfred Ndidi to training this week, though the pair may not be ready for Premier League intensity until after November's international break.

Alongside the long-term (and much-missed) absentee Wesley Fofana, Marc Albrighton is set to be sidelined after being on the receiving end of a nasty tackle in last week's 4-3 win over Spartak Moscow. However, despite being held back for the second half of the weekend trip to Brentford with a knee injury, Jamie Vardy may well be available for the visit of another capital side after returning to group training.

Arsenal team news

Ben White was forced off in midweek against Leeds United but should be available on Saturday | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Mikel Arteta was quick to quell any concerns that Ben White's early departure against Leeds United in midweek stirred up. Pablo Mari is also suffering from the 'bug' that is supposedly seeping through the Arsenal camp.

Kieran Tierney (ankle) and Martin Odegaard (knock) didn't even make the EFL Cup squad on Tuesday but could figure in Arteta's plans against Leicester - though both have the tough task of dislodging a member of the starting XI that so thoroughly impressed against Aston Villa last Friday.

Leicester vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu; Pereira, Tielemans, Soumare, Castagne; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Lacazette, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang.

Leicester vs Arsenal head-to-head record

In the 22 long years between 1995 and 2017, Leicester endured a lengthy run without a Premier League victory against Arsenal - incidentally, the Gunners were the only side to beat the Foxes home and away en route to their fairytale title in 2016.

However, since Leicester carved out a 3-1 win at the King Power in Arsene Wenger's penultimate match as Arsenal manager to end that sequence, it has been a balanced rivalry; with a trio of wins for each club across the last three seasons.

Leicester vs Arsenal score prediction

Brendan Rodgers (left) has only beaten Mikel Arteta once in four meetings | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

These sides come into Saturday's contest inflated by the best form of their respective seasons, but are both locked on 14 Premier League points and sitting in mid-table. Evidently each team have their fair share of drawbacks.

While Arsenal have laboured in their bid to regularly create chances, Leicester haven't been able to stem the tide of opportunities besieging them each week - only Burnley have conceded more shots this season than Leicester's 145.

However, Arsenal haven't exactly been watertight at the back themselves and almost half of Leicester's league goals have come from one 34-year-old striker whose fitness isn't guaranteed. It may not be a contest of the utmost quality, but it should be evenly entertaining.

Prediction: Leicester 1-1 Arsenal