Leicester Make Approach to Sign Liverpool Midfielder With Premier League Trio Also Keen

​Leicester have made an approach for Liverpool's Adam Lallana, whose contract expires in the summer.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a successful Reds career since arriving at Anfield in July 2014, making 175 appearances and scoring 22 goals.

The highlight of his Liverpool career so far was lifting the Champions League last season and he is likely to add a Premier League winners medal to his collection at the end of the current campaign. He has mainly been used as a rotational option by Jurgen Klopp over the past few seasons.

It appears that Lallana could be reuniting with the man who brought him to Liverpool almost six years ago with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester making an approach to sign the player on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Foxes are looking to take the initiative in securing his signature with ​Sky Sports reporting that ​West Ham, ​Tottenham and ​Arsenal are also interested in the creative midfielder.

Transfer rules state that Lallana must have permission from his current employers if he wants to negotiate with other English clubs before his current deal expires - though he is free to enter talks with foreign sides. ​Liverpool are understood to have given the player their blessing as he will not be offered fresh terms.





Leicester are the most likely out of the sides chasing Lallana to offer ​Champions League football next season and this could prove an alluring prospect for the former Southampton man. However, it is believed that he wants to consider all of his options before committing to any deal.





Lallana could be being lined as a replacement for the Foxes' James Maddison who has been strongly linked with a move to ​Manchester United in the summer, as well as Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

For more from Matt O'Connor-Simpson, follow him on Twitter!