Lisandro Martinez explains why he chose Man Utd over Arsenal

Lisandro Martinez has explained why he chose to join Manchester United this summer, despite interest from the likes of Arsenal.

Martinez's €55m move from Ajax was finally confirmed on Wednesday, with the centre-back signing a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

Earlier in the summer, Arsenal had seemed in pole position to sign the 24-year-old. However, as reported by 90min, United soon leapfrogged them as favourites to secure his services after they identified him as their primary defensive target.

Speaking in his first extended interview as a United player, Martinez explained why he was always in favour of joining the Red Devils this summer.

"Well, Manchester United I think is one of the best clubs in the world. Every player wants to play here. The opportunity was there, so I took it and now I’m really happy to be here," he told the club's media team.

Martinez went on to admit that the chance to reunite with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag also played a significant role in his decision.

"Well, I was with him three years at Ajax and I know his style of playing. With him, I improved a lot to be honest. He’s here in Manchester now, so again the opportunity was there and for sure he’s very important in my career," he added.

"[He is] very intense, for sure. Good football. Winning mentality, you know? That’s the most important, yeah.

"I think he’s very clear also so I think with him every day you can learn and then in the game you can understand also fully – tactics and everything, so yeah."

Listen now to 90min's Talking Transfers podcast, with Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Harry Symeou & Toby Cudworth. On the latest show they discuss Cristiano Ronaldo holding talks with Man Utd over his future, Barcelona attempting to sign Jules Kounde ahead of Chelsea, Man City rewarding Phil Foden with a new contract and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Martinez was than asked what he would bring to United on the pitch, to which he responded: "I really like to help my teammates, but every player – I want the best for everybody.

"If everybody is fit and everybody is good, then we can win, you know? Because we can win with 11 players if everyone is good, it will help with each other. This is one of my first points. Then I’m really aggressive, I love to win, you know? It’s all about winning. I’m a good friend, also. Yeah.

"I will give my 100 per cent every game, every training. For sure, also the team, we will do it.

"We will play as a team and for sure I know the fans from Manchester United – I watch videos, when I watch a game, some opinions also and the fans from Manchester United are so crazy. But I like that passion because football is about it also."